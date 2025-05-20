© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Storm aid centers open in NE Arkansas for March flood victims

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today’s headlines include federal assistance for storm victims in Northeast Arkansas, an expanded legal challenge to Arkansas’s ballot initiative laws, and comments from the ASU System president on the future of higher education.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Federal disaster aid locations announced for storm victims
01:17 Lawsuit over Arkansas ballot initiative restrictions expands
03:23 Walmart may pass along tariff-related costs to shoppers
03:56 Arkansas Pride events turn to crowdfunding after donor dropouts
05:26 Arkansas National Guard joins international military exercise
05:55 ASU System president discusses future of higher education

2025 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
