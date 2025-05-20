KASU News: Storm aid centers open in NE Arkansas for March flood victims
Today’s headlines include federal assistance for storm victims in Northeast Arkansas, an expanded legal challenge to Arkansas’s ballot initiative laws, and comments from the ASU System president on the future of higher education.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Federal disaster aid locations announced for storm victims
01:17 Lawsuit over Arkansas ballot initiative restrictions expands
03:23 Walmart may pass along tariff-related costs to shoppers
03:56 Arkansas Pride events turn to crowdfunding after donor dropouts
05:26 Arkansas National Guard joins international military exercise
05:55 ASU System president discusses future of higher education