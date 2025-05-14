KASU News: Trump reverses course on disaster aid for Arkansas
Arkansans participate in school board and special elections, Trump reverses his decision on disaster aid for Arkansas, and Missouri mourns a former governor. Plus, the economic impact of Arkansas State University, a new wellness institute in Bentonville, and a milestone for Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – School board and local elections in Arkansas
Jordan Rapert wins Bay School Board seat; millage increases approved in Rector and Jackson County districts.
01:07 – Trump reverses federal aid denial for Arkansas
President agrees to release disaster funds for March tornado damage after speaking with Governor Sanders.
01:43 – AG Griffin’s Rome trip funded by nonprofit
Attorney General received nearly $20,000 in nonprofit-funded travel to attend a conference in Italy.
02:14 – AG rejects proposed ballot measure
Citing new state law, Tim Griffin denies constitutional amendment submission by League of Women Voters.
02:49 – Former Missouri Governor Kit Bond dies at 86
Bond was Missouri’s youngest governor and served years in public office.
03:31 – Missouri nonprofit combats food insecurity
A Red Circle helps North St. Louis County with a new grocery store and community wellness programs.
05:22 – Bipartisan bill addresses preterm birth in Arkansas
Senator Boozman joins Sen. Bennet in introducing legislation to improve pregnancy outcomes.
06:00 – Multi-state “Move Over” traffic enforcement
Arkansas State Police enforce laws protecting emergency and utility vehicles on roadsides.
06:37 – Art and health come together in Bentonville
Heartland Whole Health Institute opens at Crystal Bridges, founded by Alice Walton.
07:59 – A-State’s $2.5B statewide economic impact
Report shows A-State’s Jonesboro campus supports $480M and over 16,000 jobs.
08:35 – Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center welcomes 1 millionth visitor
Arkansas Game and Fish celebrates the milestone with a prize basket for the lucky guest.