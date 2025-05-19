© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Whataburger coming to Jonesboro as part of new development

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s headlines from KASU News include two nonprofits joining a lawsuit over Arkansas’s direct democracy laws, a wrongful death lawsuit filed over the fatal ATF raid of a Little Rock man, and a new Whataburger location coming to Jonesboro. Plus, a national grant to fight human trafficking, a judicial campaign announcement, and the naming of Arkansas’s Fine Arts Teacher of the Year.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Two nonprofits join lawsuit against Arkansas petition law restrictions
01:02 – Widow of airport executive sues federal agents over deadly ATF raid
01:55 – Trump criticizes Walmart over tariff costs and inflation concerns
02:33 – Arkansas receives $100K federal grant to fight human trafficking
03:05 – Judge Tommy Fowler announces bid for circuit judge seat
03:40 – Public feedback on proposed widening of Highway 91 in Jonesboro
05:43 – Journalist Mike Masterson dies at 78
06:27 – Karyna Johnson named Arkansas Fine Arts Teacher of the Year
07:29 – St. Joseph Center raises $100K after fire
07:44 – Whataburger coming to Jonesboro as part of Southern Hills development
08:17 – A-State basketball signs Royal Smith to 2025–26 roster
08:41 – Royals beat Cardinals to end losing streak

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor