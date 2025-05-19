KASU News: Whataburger coming to Jonesboro as part of new development

Today’s headlines from KASU News include two nonprofits joining a lawsuit over Arkansas’s direct democracy laws, a wrongful death lawsuit filed over the fatal ATF raid of a Little Rock man, and a new Whataburger location coming to Jonesboro. Plus, a national grant to fight human trafficking, a judicial campaign announcement, and the naming of Arkansas’s Fine Arts Teacher of the Year.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Two nonprofits join lawsuit against Arkansas petition law restrictions

01:02 – Widow of airport executive sues federal agents over deadly ATF raid

01:55 – Trump criticizes Walmart over tariff costs and inflation concerns

02:33 – Arkansas receives $100K federal grant to fight human trafficking

03:05 – Judge Tommy Fowler announces bid for circuit judge seat

03:40 – Public feedback on proposed widening of Highway 91 in Jonesboro

05:43 – Journalist Mike Masterson dies at 78

06:27 – Karyna Johnson named Arkansas Fine Arts Teacher of the Year

07:29 – St. Joseph Center raises $100K after fire

07:44 – Whataburger coming to Jonesboro as part of Southern Hills development

08:17 – A-State basketball signs Royal Smith to 2025–26 roster

08:41 – Royals beat Cardinals to end losing streak