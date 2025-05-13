KASU News: Cave City awaits FEMA decision as Sanders submits new request
Today's headlines include school board elections across Arkansas, the latest on Cave City's federal disaster aid request, measles cases rising in Arkansas, and a new career-training partnership at a central Arkansas high school.
00:00 Intro
00:30 School board elections and ballot issues across Northeast Arkansas
01:29 Cave City awaits FEMA decision as Sanders makes new disaster declaration request
02:06 Craighead County ordinance could raise fire protection fees in Lake City
02:43 Arkansas measles cases rise to six, including two new in Faulkner County
03:09 New lithium mining royalty plan proposed in South Arkansas
03:58 Johnson County sheriff to speak on law enforcement certification denials
05:11 OB-GYN discusses maternal health law improvements passed this session
06:01 Career-training academy opens at Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock