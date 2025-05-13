© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Cave City awaits FEMA decision as Sanders submits new request

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines include school board elections across Arkansas, the latest on Cave City's federal disaster aid request, measles cases rising in Arkansas, and a new career-training partnership at a central Arkansas high school.

00:00 Intro
00:30 School board elections and ballot issues across Northeast Arkansas
01:29 Cave City awaits FEMA decision as Sanders makes new disaster declaration request
02:06 Craighead County ordinance could raise fire protection fees in Lake City
02:43 Arkansas measles cases rise to six, including two new in Faulkner County
03:09 New lithium mining royalty plan proposed in South Arkansas
03:58 Johnson County sheriff to speak on law enforcement certification denials
05:11 OB-GYN discusses maternal health law improvements passed this session
06:01 Career-training academy opens at Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor