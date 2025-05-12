KASU News: State eyes takeover of Blytheville schools due to instability

A possible state takeover of Blytheville schools, new concerns over microplastics in Arkansas waterways, and Real ID delays license services. Also in today's news: faculty opposition to a religious display law, soybean planting rebounds, and A-State’s men’s basketball team sees more staff changes.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – State considers takeover of Blytheville School District

01:35 – UA faculty senate opposes Ten Commandments display law

02:08 – Real ID causes changes to license replacement process

02:52 – Trump-era cuts eliminate AmeriCorps jobs in Arkansas

03:22 – Floodwaters recede; soybean planting resumes

04:30 – Microplastics found in Arkansas streams, study says

06:02 – Tyson reports flat sales, rising profits in latest quarter

06:39 – Heartland Forward launches education, health initiatives

08:17 – US Pizza chain acquired by investment firm

08:40 – A-State men’s basketball adds new staff members

09:05 – Cardinals complete sweep over Nationals in MLB