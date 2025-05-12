KASU News: State eyes takeover of Blytheville schools due to instability
A possible state takeover of Blytheville schools, new concerns over microplastics in Arkansas waterways, and Real ID delays license services. Also in today's news: faculty opposition to a religious display law, soybean planting rebounds, and A-State’s men’s basketball team sees more staff changes.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – State considers takeover of Blytheville School District
01:35 – UA faculty senate opposes Ten Commandments display law
02:08 – Real ID causes changes to license replacement process
02:52 – Trump-era cuts eliminate AmeriCorps jobs in Arkansas
03:22 – Floodwaters recede; soybean planting resumes
04:30 – Microplastics found in Arkansas streams, study says
06:02 – Tyson reports flat sales, rising profits in latest quarter
06:39 – Heartland Forward launches education, health initiatives
08:17 – US Pizza chain acquired by investment firm
08:40 – A-State men’s basketball adds new staff members
09:05 – Cardinals complete sweep over Nationals in MLB