KASU News: Disaster aid opens for Arkansans impacted by March storms

Federal disaster aid is now available for Arkansans affected by March storms. An Arkansas Supreme Court justice and the state treasurer announce re-election plans. Meanwhile, arrests are made in two major Arkansas criminal cases, and the state police respond to a high-speed pursuit. We also report on the rediscovery of human remains in Dyer County, a life-saving act at A-State, and KASU’s 68th anniversary celebration. Plus, a 1990s youth radio program returns to the airwaves.

00:00 – Introduction

00:30 – Federal disaster aid available for March 14–15 storm victims

01:07 – Justice Nicholas Bronni to run for full Arkansas Supreme Court term

01:34 – State Treasurer John Thurston announces reelection bid

02:25 – Rep. Bruce Westerman’s deficit reduction plan advances

03:13 – High-speed chase leads to arrests after West Memphis robbery

03:47 – Cherokee Village residents arrested in child exploitation case

04:28 – Missing woman’s remains identified in Dyer County

05:23 – A-State student and officer honored for lifesaving CPR efforts

06:04 – KASU celebrates 68 years with music and tribute to Henry Glover

07:18 – Youth talk radio show ‘Fat Lip’ returns on KABF in Little Rock