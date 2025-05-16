KASU News: Disaster aid opens for Arkansans impacted by March storms
Federal disaster aid is now available for Arkansans affected by March storms. An Arkansas Supreme Court justice and the state treasurer announce re-election plans. Meanwhile, arrests are made in two major Arkansas criminal cases, and the state police respond to a high-speed pursuit. We also report on the rediscovery of human remains in Dyer County, a life-saving act at A-State, and KASU’s 68th anniversary celebration. Plus, a 1990s youth radio program returns to the airwaves.
00:00 – Introduction
00:30 – Federal disaster aid available for March 14–15 storm victims
01:07 – Justice Nicholas Bronni to run for full Arkansas Supreme Court term
01:34 – State Treasurer John Thurston announces reelection bid
02:25 – Rep. Bruce Westerman’s deficit reduction plan advances
03:13 – High-speed chase leads to arrests after West Memphis robbery
03:47 – Cherokee Village residents arrested in child exploitation case
04:28 – Missing woman’s remains identified in Dyer County
05:23 – A-State student and officer honored for lifesaving CPR efforts
06:04 – KASU celebrates 68 years with music and tribute to Henry Glover
07:18 – Youth talk radio show ‘Fat Lip’ returns on KABF in Little Rock