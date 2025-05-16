© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Disaster aid opens for Arkansans impacted by March storms

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Federal disaster aid is now available for Arkansans affected by March storms. An Arkansas Supreme Court justice and the state treasurer announce re-election plans. Meanwhile, arrests are made in two major Arkansas criminal cases, and the state police respond to a high-speed pursuit. We also report on the rediscovery of human remains in Dyer County, a life-saving act at A-State, and KASU’s 68th anniversary celebration. Plus, a 1990s youth radio program returns to the airwaves.

00:00 – Introduction
00:30 – Federal disaster aid available for March 14–15 storm victims
01:07 – Justice Nicholas Bronni to run for full Arkansas Supreme Court term
01:34 – State Treasurer John Thurston announces reelection bid
02:25 – Rep. Bruce Westerman’s deficit reduction plan advances
03:13 – High-speed chase leads to arrests after West Memphis robbery
03:47 – Cherokee Village residents arrested in child exploitation case
04:28 – Missing woman’s remains identified in Dyer County
05:23 – A-State student and officer honored for lifesaving CPR efforts
06:04 – KASU celebrates 68 years with music and tribute to Henry Glover
07:18 – Youth talk radio show ‘Fat Lip’ returns on KABF in Little Rock

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
