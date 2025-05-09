KASU News: Medicaid work rule concerns and Real ID deadline response

Today's headlines from KASU News include Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families raising concerns about Medicaid work requirements, a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit over closed primaries, and how Arkansas DFA handled the Real ID deadline rush. Congressman French Hill weighs in on tariffs, a minor earthquake hits the Arkansas-Missouri border, and Poinsett County opens an expanded jail facility. Plus, Downtown Jonesboro reopens Main Street just in time for a boutique’s grand opening.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Medicaid work requirement proposal sparks concern

01:53 Federal judge dismisses GOP primary lawsuit

02:42 Arkansas DFA handles Real ID rush ahead of deadline

04:46 Rep. French Hill speaks out on tariffs and trade policy

05:51 Minor earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

06:06 Poinsett County Jail celebrates expansion project

06:31 Downtown Jonesboro reopens Main Street