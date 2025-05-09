© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Medicaid work rule concerns and Real ID deadline response

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News include Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families raising concerns about Medicaid work requirements, a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit over closed primaries, and how Arkansas DFA handled the Real ID deadline rush. Congressman French Hill weighs in on tariffs, a minor earthquake hits the Arkansas-Missouri border, and Poinsett County opens an expanded jail facility. Plus, Downtown Jonesboro reopens Main Street just in time for a boutique’s grand opening.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Medicaid work requirement proposal sparks concern
01:53 Federal judge dismisses GOP primary lawsuit
02:42 Arkansas DFA handles Real ID rush ahead of deadline
04:46 Rep. French Hill speaks out on tariffs and trade policy
05:51 Minor earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
06:06 Poinsett County Jail celebrates expansion project
06:31 Downtown Jonesboro reopens Main Street

