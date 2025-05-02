© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Sullivan holds town hall in Jonesboro to recap legislative session

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today’s headlines include a legislative session recap in Jonesboro, early voting updates in Cross County, and a national report on Arkansas’s Pre-K access. Also, federal funding changes impact the Arkansas Humanities Council, Little Rock schools seek support for unpaid lunch debt, and A-State men’s basketball makes staffing moves.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Sullivan hosts legislative town hall in Jonesboro, discusses tornado relief
01:21 Early voting begins for Cross County school and special elections
02:04 Report shows decline in Arkansas's pre-K access rankings
03:02 Warren Stephens confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom
03:36 Arkansas Humanities Council receives emergency support after federal cuts
04:45 LRSD seeks donations to cover growing student lunch debt
06:00 Norwegian company Elopak opens facility in Little Rock
06:24 Central and Northwest Arkansas lead state job growth
06:49 Jonesboro nears final phase of Citizens Bank building demolition
07:14 Jonesboro to host Scenic Hills neighborhood cleanup on Saturday
07:39 Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum announces Snowden Wright as summer writer-in-residence
08:14 A-State adds two new assistant basketball coaches
08:40 Ole Miss transfer TJ Caldwell joins A-State men's basketball team

