KASU News: Sullivan holds town hall in Jonesboro to recap legislative session

00:00 Intro

00:30 Sullivan hosts legislative town hall in Jonesboro, discusses tornado relief

01:21 Early voting begins for Cross County school and special elections

02:04 Report shows decline in Arkansas's pre-K access rankings

03:02 Warren Stephens confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom

03:36 Arkansas Humanities Council receives emergency support after federal cuts

04:45 LRSD seeks donations to cover growing student lunch debt

06:00 Norwegian company Elopak opens facility in Little Rock

06:24 Central and Northwest Arkansas lead state job growth

06:49 Jonesboro nears final phase of Citizens Bank building demolition

07:14 Jonesboro to host Scenic Hills neighborhood cleanup on Saturday

07:39 Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum announces Snowden Wright as summer writer-in-residence

08:14 A-State adds two new assistant basketball coaches

08:40 Ole Miss transfer TJ Caldwell joins A-State men's basketball team