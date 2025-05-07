KASU News: Rep. French Hill proposes cuts to reduce national debt
U.S. Rep. French Hill unveils his plan to tackle the national debt as part of a broader budget resolution. Latino students are applying for financial aid at high rates but receiving less on average. Jury deliberations continue in the trial over the death of Tyre Nichols. Meanwhile, Arkansas highway officials want public feedback on a Jonesboro road project, and a celebrity chef announces a new restaurant in downtown Little Rock.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – French Hill proposes budget cuts to reduce U.S. debt
01:26 – Latino students get less financial aid despite higher application rates
02:35 – Jury deliberates in Tyre Nichols murder case
03:17 – Trump administration seeks dismissal of mifepristone telehealth lawsuit
03:59 – Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry affects multiple states
05:11 – ARDOT seeks public input on Jonesboro Highway 91 widening
06:00 – Jonesboro City Council recognizes firefighters, unveils Connect JBR initiative
06:57 – A-State Small Business Center offers May workshops and consulting
07:40 – Chef Jennifer Maune to open Restaurant Fleur in downtown Little Rock
08:18 – Jeff Long appointed to College Football Playoff selection committee
08:44 – Cardinals defeat Pirates with Alec Burleson’s key double