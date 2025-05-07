KASU News: Rep. French Hill proposes cuts to reduce national debt

U.S. Rep. French Hill unveils his plan to tackle the national debt as part of a broader budget resolution. Latino students are applying for financial aid at high rates but receiving less on average. Jury deliberations continue in the trial over the death of Tyre Nichols. Meanwhile, Arkansas highway officials want public feedback on a Jonesboro road project, and a celebrity chef announces a new restaurant in downtown Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – French Hill proposes budget cuts to reduce U.S. debt

01:26 – Latino students get less financial aid despite higher application rates

02:35 – Jury deliberates in Tyre Nichols murder case

03:17 – Trump administration seeks dismissal of mifepristone telehealth lawsuit

03:59 – Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry affects multiple states

05:11 – ARDOT seeks public input on Jonesboro Highway 91 widening

06:00 – Jonesboro City Council recognizes firefighters, unveils Connect JBR initiative

06:57 – A-State Small Business Center offers May workshops and consulting

07:40 – Chef Jennifer Maune to open Restaurant Fleur in downtown Little Rock

08:18 – Jeff Long appointed to College Football Playoff selection committee

08:44 – Cardinals defeat Pirates with Alec Burleson’s key double