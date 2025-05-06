KASU News: Cole Jester outlines priorities in Land Commissioner race

Arkansas lawmakers reflect on the end of the legislative session, and Secretary of State Cole Jester explains why he's running for Land Commissioner. Also, Rep. Rick Crawford outlines his national security focus, a teen is injured in a Jonesboro shooting, and Little Rock sees growth in visitor spending. Plus, a former sheriff is arrested again, and the Cardinals clinch another win.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Lawmakers reflect on the end of the legislative session

02:00 – Cole Jester explains why he’s running for Land Commissioner

02:58 – Rep. Rick Crawford leads House Intelligence Committee with focus on China

04:05 – Jonesboro Police seek help in teen shooting investigation

05:10 – Jury deliberations begin in Tyre Nichols murder case

05:53 – Former Hot Spring County sheriff arrested again

06:24 – Visitor spending hits record highs in Little Rock

07:23 – Cardinals beat Pirates for third straight win