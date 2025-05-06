© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Cole Jester outlines priorities in Land Commissioner race

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas lawmakers reflect on the end of the legislative session, and Secretary of State Cole Jester explains why he's running for Land Commissioner. Also, Rep. Rick Crawford outlines his national security focus, a teen is injured in a Jonesboro shooting, and Little Rock sees growth in visitor spending. Plus, a former sheriff is arrested again, and the Cardinals clinch another win.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Lawmakers reflect on the end of the legislative session
02:00 – Cole Jester explains why he’s running for Land Commissioner
02:58 – Rep. Rick Crawford leads House Intelligence Committee with focus on China
04:05 – Jonesboro Police seek help in teen shooting investigation
05:10 – Jury deliberations begin in Tyre Nichols murder case
05:53 – Former Hot Spring County sheriff arrested again
06:24 – Visitor spending hits record highs in Little Rock
07:23 – Cardinals beat Pirates for third straight win

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor