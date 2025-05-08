© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Grubbs flood recovery continues as farmers face long cleanup

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Flood recovery continues in Grubbs, a proposed alternative to Arkansas's stalled prison plan surfaces, and capital gains tax reform heads to the Missouri governor. Plus, updates on local economic development, arts programming, and baseball headlines in today's newscast.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Grubbs floodwaters recede, but farming recovery will take time
02:12 – Lawmaker proposes alternative to Arkansas’s failed prison plan
02:56 – Discrimination lawsuit heads to second trial in public defender case
03:29 – Missouri lawmakers pass bill to repeal state capital gains tax
04:48 – ARDOT proposes widening Highway 91 in Northwest Jonesboro
05:37 – Small business training opportunities from A-State’s ASBTDC
06:16 – FOA’s Spring LEAP showcase supports adults with disabilities
06:51 – Cardinals beat Pirates in five-game win streak

2025 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
