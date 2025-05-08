KASU News: Grubbs flood recovery continues as farmers face long cleanup
Flood recovery continues in Grubbs, a proposed alternative to Arkansas's stalled prison plan surfaces, and capital gains tax reform heads to the Missouri governor. Plus, updates on local economic development, arts programming, and baseball headlines in today's newscast.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Grubbs floodwaters recede, but farming recovery will take time
02:12 – Lawmaker proposes alternative to Arkansas’s failed prison plan
02:56 – Discrimination lawsuit heads to second trial in public defender case
03:29 – Missouri lawmakers pass bill to repeal state capital gains tax
04:48 – ARDOT proposes widening Highway 91 in Northwest Jonesboro
05:37 – Small business training opportunities from A-State’s ASBTDC
06:16 – FOA’s Spring LEAP showcase supports adults with disabilities
06:51 – Cardinals beat Pirates in five-game win streak