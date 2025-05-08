KASU News: Grubbs flood recovery continues as farmers face long cleanup

Flood recovery continues in Grubbs, a proposed alternative to Arkansas's stalled prison plan surfaces, and capital gains tax reform heads to the Missouri governor. Plus, updates on local economic development, arts programming, and baseball headlines in today's newscast.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Grubbs floodwaters recede, but farming recovery will take time

02:12 – Lawmaker proposes alternative to Arkansas’s failed prison plan

02:56 – Discrimination lawsuit heads to second trial in public defender case

03:29 – Missouri lawmakers pass bill to repeal state capital gains tax

04:48 – ARDOT proposes widening Highway 91 in Northwest Jonesboro

05:37 – Small business training opportunities from A-State’s ASBTDC

06:16 – FOA’s Spring LEAP showcase supports adults with disabilities

06:51 – Cardinals beat Pirates in five-game win streak