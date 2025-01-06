Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, Film from Eastern Michigan University.

Prior to starting her career, Chrystal worked as a flight attendant for a major airline, indulging her passion for travel. After a year of flying, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she began her career as a reporter at a community public access television station. While working at the station, Chrystal was selected “Reporter of the Year” for the community news awards. Since then, Chrystal has worked in television and radio for several mainstream media affiliates and has been honored with several prestigious awards, including CBS Radio’s “World Class Performer” award.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Chrystal has a passion for performing arts and has acted in several professional plays. She is also an animal lover and cares deeply for animal welfare. During her leisure time, she enjoys spending quality time with her rescued dog and cat.