Bill amending library system director qualifications advances

A bill changing the requirements for library system directors is nearing final approval in the Arkansas Legislature.

Senate Bill 181 would no longer require the State Librarian or regional library system directors to hold a master’s degree from a graduate program accredited by the American Library Association. Instead, local oversight boards could consider relevant work experience as a substitute for a master’s degree when choosing a new director.

In a meeting of the House City, County and Local Affairs committee Wednesday, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said local library boards can be trusted to choose the most qualified candidate regardless of their education level.

“I think the Department of Education has something like 8,000 waivers out there… we have teachers teaching elementary school reading who have no degree at all, and most of the time it’s because they can’t find anybody in those rural areas,” Sullivan said.

“We rely on those boards and the commissions to make decisions when those waivers are granted… and I think that’s what this bill does, allow the local people to make a decision on what standards they want.”

Judy Calhoun, a retired regional library system director from southwest Arkansas, was one of several library officials who spoke against the bill in committee. She said the bill doesn’t address any real problem.

“I have not seen anywhere that regional, small libraries have a problem getting a master’s-degreed librarian. If they do, most of them are like ours; we have one degreed librarian over nine library systems. We pool together, we share our resources,” she said.

Calhoun added that, while no schools in Arkansas offer accredited library science master’s degrees, they’re still easy to obtain online.

“I entered the program myself 20 years ago, worked full time, went back to college full time for my master’s degree, and had children in college at the same time. So there’s no reason for us not to get education to run regional library systems.”

Sullivan is also sponsoring a bill that would disband the Arkansas State Library Board, transferring its duties to the state Department of Education. He said, ultimately, legislators should have more of a say in how the state’s libraries are run.

“If the [library] board is abolished, it goes under the Department of Education. And the legislature is over that, we have oversight for the Department of Education. So the idea that we’re diminishing oversight, I think we’re making oversight better.”

Sullivan also spoke against the American Library Association, saying the group is quote-“steeped in DEI.” The bill now heads to the full House for a final vote before going to the governor for a signature.

