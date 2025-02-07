Arkansas State House of Representatives

-
The Arkansas House has passed a bill requiring public school students from fifth grade onward to watch fetal development videos.
An Arkansas House committee has advanced a bill to criminalize unlawful squatting, aligning with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' priorities.
Senate Bill 3 seeks to remove affirmative action programs and prohibit "preferential treatment" in the state. It now returns to the Senate to approve an amendment before heading to the governor’s desk.
Arkansas State Senator Dan Sullivan's (R-Jonesboro) Senate Bill 3 passed the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after almost three hours of discussion and concerns about liquor licenses and gendered clubs.