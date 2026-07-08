Her terminal brain cancer inspired her to start a Pep Talk Library

When Caroline Catlin found out she had an incurable brain cancer, the news understandably devastated her. But Catlin turned her diagnosis around to help others, offering grief counselling to children and teens, taking end-of-life photos for families and launching a Sidewalk Pep Talk Library in her Seattle neighborhood.

Catlin joins host Robin Young for more on her story and her work, and how her work has informed how she can go on with her diagnosis.

If you want to send in and receive a pep talk yourself, please mail a handwritten pep talk to Caroline Catlin, PO Box 46063, Seattle, WA 98146, including a return address.

More can be found here.

How it works:

Send a handwritten pep talk to the PO Box. If you’d like to receive one back, please include a note indicating as such along with your return address, and Caitlin will send you one back, either from the Seattle box or from one sent via mail. If you do not include a return address, your pep talk will go in the Seattle box.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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