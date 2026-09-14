Craighead County Civic Groups Team Up For All-Day Voter Registration Event

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be holding a National Voter Registration Day event tomorrow, September 15, from 10 am to 5:45 pm. National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday with a goal of helping eligible Americans register to vote and update information if needed. Tables with voter registration forms will be set up near the main entrances of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Deborah Johnson, a member of the League of Women Voters – a nonpartisan, women-led organization – says representatives from the library, the League of Women Voters, and the American Association of University Women will be there to assist community members and answer questions.