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With $2.2 Million In Federal Funding, Mid-South Scientists Are Reimagining the Future of Rice and Wheat Crops

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:06 PM CDT
Dr. Argelia Lorence, with her "big check," is shown with (from left) Dr. Jacob Manlove, associate professor of agricultural economics; Dr. Reinier Gesto-Borroto, ABI phenomics core manager; Dr. Travis Marsico, vice provost for research, innovation and discovery; and R. Shea Harris, ABI outreach and information technology manager. Not pictured is co-project lead, Dr. Scott Mangan, associate professor of ecology.
News from A-State
Dr. Argelia Lorence, with her "big check," is shown with (from left) Dr. Jacob Manlove, associate professor of agricultural economics; Dr. Reinier Gesto-Borroto, ABI phenomics core manager; Dr. Travis Marsico, vice provost for research, innovation and discovery; and R. Shea Harris, ABI outreach and information technology manager.  Not pictured is co-project lead, Dr. Scott Mangan, associate professor of ecology.

Researchers at A-State have received a $2.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to collaborate with universities in Kansas and Nebraska to study how to improve drought tolerance in rice and wheat crops. Dr. Argelia Lorence, a professor of metabolic engineering at A-State, says Arkansas rice farmers typically flood their crops which can use excessive amounts of water. Dr. Scott Mangan, a professor of ecology at A-State, explains one of their approaches is to study mycorrhizal fungi, which forms a mutually beneficial relationship with crops. They hope to find ways to utilize the relationship between crops and mycorrhizal fungi to reduce the amount of water needed for crops and ultimately reduce the costs of irrigation for farmers.

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Lexie Burns
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