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Jonesboro Police Introduce AI Call Taker For Non-Emergency Calls

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:40 PM CDT
Jonesboro Police Department Facebook
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The Jonesboro Police Department announced they would be using an AI call taker to respond to calls to their non-emergency number. The call taker, Lezle, is meant to help E911 dispatchers prioritize emergency calls. Cristy Hundley, the training coordinator with Jonesboro Regional 911, says Lezle can recognize certain words, such as fire, and can transfer calls to 911 dispatchers, but she is also equipped to transfer phone calls to other local government offices.
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Lexie Burns
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