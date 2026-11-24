A data center is currently under construction in West Memphis. Google announced they would be investing $4 billion to build the data center, which is part of an overall planned $10 billion investment into what leaders are calling the “ digital delta .” Now, data centers aren't new, they have been around for nearly 80 years. However, AI data centers are a newer development. As AI use is increasing, the number of data centers across the country is also growing. A number of experts share how the presence of a data center in West Memphis may impact health, agriculture, the economy, and utilities used by both the center and the community at large.