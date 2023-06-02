Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission grants NEA Full Spectrum's dispensary move as state experiences record sales

In an ongoing discussion surrounding medical marijuana in Arkansas, the state's Medical Marijuana Commission has recently granted approval for NEA Full Spectrum's request to relocate its dispensary. Meanwhile, the burgeoning sales of medical marijuana continue to flourish, with the latest data indicating a significant surge in revenue.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, medical marijuana sales in April generated over $2 million in tax revenue for the state. The DFA said dispensaries witnessed an average daily spending of $787,000 by patients. Officials estimate that if this upward trend persists, sales in 2023 will surpass the impressive $276 million collected in 2022.

Meanwhile, NEA Full Spectrum in Brookland had sought approval from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to relocate to Jonesboro at a property situated approximately 9 miles away. Citing enhanced patient service as the primary motive, NEA Full Spectrum successfully argued that a central location in Jonesboro would better cater to its clientele. As a result, the commission on June 1, granted approval for the dispensary's relocation.

However, the decision has not been without opposition. Competing dispensary Crop Co. in Jonesboro voiced concerns regarding the proposed move, claiming that it violates state regulations pertaining to the proximity of medical marijuana facilities. Crop Co. argued that NEA Full Spectrum's new location is in close proximity to a facility that serves patients with developmental issues.

According to the DFA, Crop Co. was among the top five dispensaries that sold the most pounds of medical pot in the state in April. They were also the only dispensary to make the list in Northeast Arkansas.