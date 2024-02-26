KASU News: Arkansas Politics, Ukraine Support, Milk Bank, and Local Developments
Headlines today involve a variety of topics, ranging from Arkansas politics to supporting Ukraine. A Congressman from Arkansas speaks about his recent trip to Ukraine and reassures the country's support in its battle against Russia.
Also featured is an in-depth look at key candidates in the upcoming Republican primary in Craighead County. The episode discusses the establishment of a milk bank for Arkansas mothers, a preventive measure against certain diseases in newborns.
Other news includes the communication challenges post tornado at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, the preparation for a total solar eclipse in Little Rock, NCAA updates, and the search for a new ASU System President.
The episode also highlights local sports and recognizes the recipients of the 6th annual Living Legends Awards at A-State.
On this episode:
00:30 Arkansas Primary Elections: Candidates and Contests In Craighead Co.
01:13 U.S. Support for Ukraine: An Inside Look
02:15 Arkansas' First Milk Bank: A Game Changer for Mothers
03:54 Jonesboro Airport's Communication Challenges
05:06 ASU System President Search: Plans and Expectations
05:55 6th Annual Living Legends Awards at A-State
06:31 Preparations for the Total Solar Eclipse in Little Rock
07:29 NCAA: Legal Challenges and Antitrust Exemption
08:02 A-State Red Wolves: Triumph on the Basketball Court
08:19 College Basketball Highlights: Record-Breaking Performances