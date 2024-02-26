KASU News: Arkansas Politics, Ukraine Support, Milk Bank, and Local Developments

Headlines today involve a variety of topics, ranging from Arkansas politics to supporting Ukraine. A Congressman from Arkansas speaks about his recent trip to Ukraine and reassures the country's support in its battle against Russia.

Also featured is an in-depth look at key candidates in the upcoming Republican primary in Craighead County. The episode discusses the establishment of a milk bank for Arkansas mothers, a preventive measure against certain diseases in newborns.

Other news includes the communication challenges post tornado at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, the preparation for a total solar eclipse in Little Rock, NCAA updates, and the search for a new ASU System President.

The episode also highlights local sports and recognizes the recipients of the 6th annual Living Legends Awards at A-State.

On this episode:

00:30 Arkansas Primary Elections: Candidates and Contests In Craighead Co.

01:13 U.S. Support for Ukraine: An Inside Look

02:15 Arkansas' First Milk Bank: A Game Changer for Mothers

03:54 Jonesboro Airport's Communication Challenges

05:06 ASU System President Search: Plans and Expectations

05:55 6th Annual Living Legends Awards at A-State

06:31 Preparations for the Total Solar Eclipse in Little Rock

07:29 NCAA: Legal Challenges and Antitrust Exemption

08:02 A-State Red Wolves: Triumph on the Basketball Court

08:19 College Basketball Highlights: Record-Breaking Performances

