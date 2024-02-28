KASU News: Calls for Resignation, Election Updates, and Legal Revelations in Arkansas

Key stories include the call by Senate President Pro Tem Bart Hester for the resignation of Corrections Board member Alonza Jiles due to alleged cover-ups of abuse at a defunct religious camp. The state of Arkansas is facing a high wildfire risk, leading to burn bans in 25 counties.

Jonesboro has been granted $5 million for a new airport terminal to replace structures destroyed in the 2020 tornado, with an additional $1.3 million expected from the Airport Commission. In Craighead County, the City of Bay seeks voter approval for increasing the sales tax to fund city and fire department upgrades, with potential insurance rate increases if the measure fails. Arkansas State University mourns the loss of Gina Bowman, a trailblazer in university communications and athletics.

The West Memphis School District faces penalties for FOIA violations related to hiring processes. In political news, the Missouri Democratic Party blocks a lawmaker from running for governor due to controversial associations, and key witness retraction in Holly Bobo's murder case could affect the convicted Zachary Adams's fate.

On this episode:

00:30 Calls for Resignation Amid Abuse Allegations

01:08 Arkansas Faces Wildfire Risks: Warnings Issued

01:40 Federal Grant for Jonesboro Airport Terminal

02:13 Early Voting and Local Tax Proposal in Arkansas

03:03 Remembering Gina Bowman: A Trailblazer at A-State

03:49 Legal Troubles for West Memphis School District

05:04 Missouri Lawmaker Barred from Gubernatorial Race

05:40 Retraction in Holly Bobo Murder Case

