© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Library Law Lawsuit, Leadership Changes, and New Developments

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In today's headlines from KASU News, a federal judge refuses to dismiss a lawsuit regarding an Arkansas law that restricts library materials for minors, citing potential First Amendment violations. Other news includes leadership transitions in the Northeast Arkansas Police Department and Clinton National Airport after an unfortunate shooting incident.

Additionally, there’s a report on the Arkansas Midland Railroad Company being fined for hazardous waste storage, leadership updates in Blytheville Police Department, and an update on the scheduled execution of Brian Dorsey. Also covered are developments like the breaking ground of Norwegian manufacturer Elopak's first U.S. facility in Central Arkansas and the impact of Project PEACE's federal grant on preventing violent behavior in schools.

The segment wraps up with updates on bird migration in Arkansas, efforts for cleaner public spaces by Keep Arkansas Beautiful, and Red Cross’s special offer for blood donors in Northeast Arkansas.

On this episode:

00:30 Legal Battle Over Library Laws in Arkansas

01:16 Tragic Incident at Clinton National Airport

02:04 Environmental Concerns: Hazardous Waste in Hot Springs

02:44 New Leadership in Blytheville Police Department

03:13 The Fate of Brian Dorsey: A Legal Struggle

03:52 Project PEACE: Enhancing School Climates with Federal Funding

04:53 Breaking Ground: Elopak's New Facility in Little Rock

06:00 Spring Migration: A Spectacle of Bird Life in Arkansas

07:11 Keep Arkansas Beautiful's 2024 Cleanup Initiative

08:46 Celebrating Red Cross Month with Blood Drives

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor