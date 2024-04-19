KASU News: 'West Memphis Three' DNA Test Ruling, Crypto mining Regulations Advance

Today's headlines from KASU News feature a variety of significant developments in Arkansas on April 19, 2024. The Arkansas Supreme Court has approved new DNA testing in an effort to exonerate three men, known as the West Memphis Three, convicted nearly 30 years ago.

Legislation aimed at regulating cryptocurrency mining in the state has passed the Senate committee stage, introducing basic operational standards and foreign ownership bans. A proposal to repurpose funding from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to a certified nurse midwife program was rejected.

Several arrests have been made in connection to a fatal shooting at a block party and a separate incident involving the shooting of a Memphis police officer. College basketball sees Kenny Payne becoming an associate head coach at Arkansas. Controversy surrounds the fatal shooting of a Little Rock airport executive by federal agents, with calls for the release of body cam footage.

Efforts are underway to expand child care and early learning through partnerships with Save the Children and local universities. Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to extend private school scholarships and increase public school funding. Finally, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced public meetings for the Arkansas Water Plan update, inviting comments on water issues, needs, and solutions.

On this episode:

00:30 New DNA Testing in Arkansas' Notorious 'West Memphis Three' Case

01:11 Arkansas Takes on Cryptocurrency Mining Regulations

01:56 Legislative Moves in Arkansas: Public Health and Education

03:13 Arrests Made in Arkansas Block Party Shooting

03:40 Investigation Update: Memphis Police Officer's Fatal Shooting

04:20 College Basketball Coaching Changes: Kenny Payne's New Role

05:14 Lamakers Demand Answers in Controversial Police Raid of LR Airport Exec.

06:36 Empowering Child Care Providers in Rural Arkansas

07:42 Missouri's Educational Reform: Expanding School Scholarships

08:17 Tennessee's Budget and Tax Breaks Debate

08:45 Arkansas Water Plan Update Meetings Announced

