KASU News: Tax Cuts, Foster Care Concerns, and Jonesboro Entertainment District
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, June 19, 2024, cover updates from the Arkansas special legislative session, including the passage of tax cut bills and a homestead tax credit bill. We hear from activists arguing against the tax cuts, urging increased funding for foster care.
Additional coverage includes debates on proposed constitutional amendments, and the potential creation of an entertainment district in Jonesboro. Celebrations for Juneteenth continue in Jonesboro, and Rogers Radio Station KURM announces its closure after 45 years.
00:30 Arkansas Tax Cut Legislation
02:20 Advocates Criticize Arkansas Legislature's Focus on Tax Cuts
03:39 State Lawmakers Urge Voters Against Amendments
05:11 Jonesboro's New Entertainment District Proposal
06:24 Juneteenth Celebrations in Jonesboro
07:08 Closure of KURM Radio Station After 45 Years