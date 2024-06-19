© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Tax Cuts, Foster Care Concerns, and Jonesboro Entertainment District

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, June 19, 2024, cover updates from the Arkansas special legislative session, including the passage of tax cut bills and a homestead tax credit bill. We hear from activists arguing against the tax cuts, urging increased funding for foster care.

Additional coverage includes debates on proposed constitutional amendments, and the potential creation of an entertainment district in Jonesboro. Celebrations for Juneteenth continue in Jonesboro, and Rogers Radio Station KURM announces its closure after 45 years.

00:30 Arkansas Tax Cut Legislation

02:20 Advocates Criticize Arkansas Legislature's Focus on Tax Cuts

03:39 State Lawmakers Urge Voters Against Amendments

05:11 Jonesboro's New Entertainment District Proposal

06:24 Juneteenth Celebrations in Jonesboro

07:08 Closure of KURM Radio Station After 45 Years

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
