KASU News: Arkansas Women's Health Report, Governor's Trade Mission, and Memorial Day Relief
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, July 19th, 2024, cover Arkansas receiving low marks in women's health and reproductive care, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders planning her second trade mission to Europe, and victims of Memorial Day weekend storms receiving state relief. Additional stories include FEMA hiring for disaster recovery, Attorney General Tim Griffin's lawsuit against student debt cancellation, legislative efforts to regulate cryptocurrency, updates on the U.S. rice crop and Jonesboro Airport terminal project, a highway closure in Mississippi County, a Blytheville shooting incident, a historic lottery win, and a Hoxie police officer saving a life.
00:30 Arkansas Women's Health Crisis
01:06 Governor Sanders' Trade Mission to Europe
01:25 Governor Sanders Signs Executive Order for Tax Relief
02:09 FEMA Hiring in Arkansas
02:40 Court Halts Biden's Student Loan Plan
03:13 Legislative Efforts on Cryptocurrency Regulation
05:15 US Rice Crop Market Prospects
06:22 Jonesboro Airport Terminal Plans Progress
06:52 Highway 181 Closure in Mississippi County
07:23 Blytheville Police Investigate Shooting Incident
08:08 Historic Lottery Win in Arkansas
08:46 Heroic Act by Hoxie Police Officer