© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Power Outages, DNC Convention, and School Preparations

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, August 19, 2024, include updates on power outages in Arkansas following severe storms, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's emergency declaration, and Arkansas Democrats' views on changing their party's presidential nominee at the DNC in Chicago. Additional news covers the expected lower profits for Arkansas farmers, school superintendent issues, ASU System's enrollment growth, and health preparations for the new school year.

00:30 Emergency Declaration in Arkansas

01:03 Arkansas Democrats on Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention

02:08 Challenges Facing Arkansas Farmers

03:39 Public Hearing on Superintendent's Termination

04:07 Leadership Changes at Little Rock Schools

04:37 ASU System Enrollment Growth

05:38 Back-to-School Health Tips

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor