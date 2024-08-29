KASU News: Medicaid Impact, Project 2025 Concerns, and Black Philanthropy in Jonesboro
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 29, 2024, include a press conference by three Arkansas non-profits discussing Medicaid's impact on working families, concerns about Project 2025's potential effect on public libraries, and the celebration of Black Philanthropy in Jonesboro.
Other news highlights include a rise in Arkansas medical marijuana sales, warnings about a new scam in Jonesboro, charges against an East Arkansas physician for sex crimes, a lawsuit against Lonoke County Sheriff's Office for ignoring sexual abuse, sentencing of a Southwest Arkansas doctor for running a pill mill, and the opening of applications for the Community Development Block Grant in Jonesboro. Additionally, the Delta Center at A-State will host a Leadership in Banking series, and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman prepares for a crucial season opener in college football.
00:30 Impact of Medicaid on Working Families
02:06 Project 2025: Impact on Libraries
03:16 Arkansas Medical Marijuana Sales Surge
03:42 Jonesboro Police Warn of New Scam
04:10 East Arkansas Physician Faces Serious Charges
05:08 Lawsuit Against Lonoke County Jail Officials
05:41 Doctor Sentenced for Running Pill Mill
06:17 Jonesboro Celebrates Black Philanthropy
07:32 Community Development Block Grant Applications
07:51 Leadership in Banking Series at A-State
08:20 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Season Preview