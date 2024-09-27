© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Gender Neutral IDs, Voter Lawsuits, and Downtown Road Closures

By Brandon Tabor
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 27, 2024, include the Arkansas Supreme Court blocking gender neutral IDs, a lawsuit over early voting in Crittenden County, and Arkansas facing Texas A&M in a sports showdown. Additional stories cover an attorney facing felony charges, a murder conviction in the death of rapper Young Dolph, early voting policies reaching the Arkansas Supreme Court, downtown Jonesboro road closures for safety concerns, a new housing development in Newport, Jonesboro Municipal Airport being named Airport of the Year, progress on the I-30 bridge, and Derrick Rose's retirement.

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling on Gender Neutral IDs

01:25 Former Attorney Who Sued Over Abortion Amendment Arrested

02:04 Early Voting Dispute in Crittenden County

02:55 Young Dolph Murder Case Verdict

03:36 FBI Testimony in Tyre Nichols Case

04:59 Downtown Jonesboro Road Closures and Safety Concerns

05:50 Newport's New Housing Development Project

07:11 Jonesboro Municipal Airport Awarded

07:44 I-30 Bridge Construction Updates in Central Arkansas

08:18 College Football Showdown: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

08:32 Derrick Rose Announces Retirement

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
