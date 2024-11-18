© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas AG Funds Drug Treatment Programs, E. Coli Outbreak, Jonesboro Meetings, Batesville Motor Speedway for Salev

By Rebecca Robinson
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announces a $1 million funding boost for the state's specialty court system, focusing on alternatives to incarceration for addiction and mental health issues.

The CDC warns of an E. Coli outbreak linked to organic carrots, affecting 39 people across 18 states, including Arkansas and Missouri. Jonesboro schedules several council meetings to discuss topics such as traffic signs and the condemnation of the old Citizens Bank building due to structural issues.

The Batesville Motor Speedway is on sale for the first time in 32 years. Miss Arkansas, Camille Cathy, will compete in the 2025 Miss America competition. More details are available at KASU.org.

00:30 Arkansas Attorney General's Funding for Drug Treatment Programs

02:41 CDC E. Coli Outbreak Warning

03:24 City of Jonesboro Meetings Overview

04:38 Break

05:08 Jonesboro's Public Safety Council Meeting

05:54 Batesville Motor Speedway for Sale

06:30 Miss America 2025 Tickets on Sale

2024 Season KASU Newscast
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
