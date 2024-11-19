KASU News: Renewable Energy in Arkansas, Tennessee Education Funding, and Local Developments

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics, including Arkansas's shift towards renewable energy sources as several natural gas and coal plants plan to go offline; the implications of Tennessee potentially rejecting federal education funding for its schools; and local updates such as the condemnation process for the old Citizens Bank building and upcoming themes for Arkansas State Athletics women's basketball games. Additionally, the Bill Clinton Presidential Library is preparing for a major update to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

00:30 Arkansas Embraces Renewable Energy

02:17 Senator Tom Cotton Named Senate Conference Chair

02:59 Energy Transition in Arkansas

04:11 Concerns Over Project 2025 in Tennessee

05:35 Break

06:05 Condemnation of Citizens Bank Building

06:55 Arkansas State Women's Basketball Promotions

07:17 Introduction to HalChatBot

07:33 Bill Clinton Presidential Library Updates

08:06 Concerns Over Project 2025 in Tennessee