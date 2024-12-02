KASU News: Jonesboro Mayoral Runoff, Arkansas Budget, and Sports Updates
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, December 2, 2024, cover the last day to vote early in the Jonesboro mayoral runoff election, Arkansas Joint Budget Committee Chair Senator Jonathan Dismang's insights on the state's growing budget, and the police investigation into a shooting at a Little Rock mall. Additional stories include highlights on Missouri's newly approved state abortion rights amendment, the financial struggles of teachers in northwest Arkansas, and a recap of local and regional sports events, including college football, basketball, and professional basketball results.
00:30 Early Voting in Jonesboro Mayoral Runoff
01:08 Arkansas Budget Growth
03:10 Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment
03:53 Shooting Incident at Park Plaza Mall
04:33 Challenges Faced by ALICE School Teachers in Northwest Arkansas
06:04 Quinn Henicle Shines in First Start
06:16 Arkansas College Football Update
07:02 Red Wolves Basketball Updates
07:44 Miami Hosts Arkansas Razorbacks
08:05 Southeast Missouri State Red Hawks vs. Kansas City Kangaroos Recap
08:22 Memphis Grizzlies' Comeback Victory