KASU News: Jonesboro Mayoral Runoff, Arkansas Budget, and Sports Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, December 2, 2024, cover the last day to vote early in the Jonesboro mayoral runoff election, Arkansas Joint Budget Committee Chair Senator Jonathan Dismang's insights on the state's growing budget, and the police investigation into a shooting at a Little Rock mall. Additional stories include highlights on Missouri's newly approved state abortion rights amendment, the financial struggles of teachers in northwest Arkansas, and a recap of local and regional sports events, including college football, basketball, and professional basketball results.

00:30 Early Voting in Jonesboro Mayoral Runoff

01:08 Arkansas Budget Growth

03:10 Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment

03:53 Shooting Incident at Park Plaza Mall

04:33 Challenges Faced by ALICE School Teachers in Northwest Arkansas

06:04 Quinn Henicle Shines in First Start

06:16 Arkansas College Football Update

07:02 Red Wolves Basketball Updates

07:44 Miami Hosts Arkansas Razorbacks

08:05 Southeast Missouri State Red Hawks vs. Kansas City Kangaroos Recap

08:22 Memphis Grizzlies' Comeback Victory