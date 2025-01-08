KASU News: Winter Storm, City Budget, Red Wolves Game

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, discuss a developing winter storm affecting Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Updates include school closures and event postponements in preparation for the storm. Jonesboro's $84 million budget passed with minimal opposition, focusing on public safety and employee pay raises. The Arkansas legislative session will address maternal health and a new prison proposal. Senate Bill 17 aims to criminalize the sale of cremated body parts, following a controversial case. Senator Kim Hammer announces his campaign for Secretary of State. Walmart and BranchMessenger face a lawsuit over driver payment practices. The latest skincare trend, beef tallow, is examined along with its environmental impact. In sports, A-State's men's basketball team prepares to face the South Alabama Jaguars.

