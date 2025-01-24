The Arkansas Newswrap: Rural Medicaid Dependence, Legislative Updates, and a Trip to Vegas

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen, Matthew Moore, and Brandon Tabor dive into a new report highlighting the dependence of rural Arkansas children on Medicaid. They also provide comprehensive coverage on the second week of the 2025 Arkansas General Legislative Session, including bills and debates on higher education reforms, sports shooting event liability, and absentee voting for seniors. Additionally, the team discusses the Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission's trip to Las Vegas to foster a partnership with Nevada and bring new initiatives to the state. In local news, they cover the ongoing government shutdown in Jefferson County, the arrest of Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Harris, and more.

01:10 In-Depth Legislative Session Recap

08:11 Medicaid's Impact on Rural Arkansas

15:39 Arkansas and Nevada's MLK Partnership

21:35 Odds & Ends: Pine Bluff and Jonesboro