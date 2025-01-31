© 2025 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Affirmative Action, Refugee Resettlement, and Hog Farms

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:55 PM CST

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor discuss several significant stories impacting the state. First, they delve into a bill to eliminate affirmative action in Arkansas, followed by reactions to the Trump administration’s pause on refugee resettlement, which affects several families in Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, they cover new legislation on livestock farming raising environmental concerns and an update on a deadly block party shooting in Wynne. The episode concludes with a special announcement about co-host Matthew Moore and his new family addition.

01:10 Affirmative Action Bill in Arkansas: Legislative Journey and Debates

08:12 Trump's Immigration Policies and Local Impact

13:17 Arkansas Water Pollution Concerns: The Buffalo National River Watershed

20:27 Odds & Ends: Updates on Arkansas Medicaid and Local News

The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
