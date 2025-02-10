© 2025 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Legislative Debates, Affirmative Action, and Marshallese Immigrant Concerns

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM CST

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor discuss the latest from the legislative session in Arkansas, focusing on Senate Bill 3, which aims to end affirmative action programs. They also cover the Bell to Bell No Cell Act, House Bill 1180 (Baby Olivia Act), and Senate Bill 59 for providing free school breakfast to all students. Additionally, they explore the fallout from President Trump’s immigration policy affecting Marshallese migrants in Northwest Arkansas. Further highlights include discussions on other significant bills like crop burning regulations and the proposed state duck.

01:10 Legislative Debates and Key Bills in Arkansas

14:48 Impact of Trump's Executive Order on Marshallese Community

The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
