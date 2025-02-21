KASU News: Arkansas Free School Breakfasts, Phone Bans, and Walmart's Meteorologist
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, February 21, 2025, cover new laws in Arkansas providing free school breakfasts and restricting phone use among students. Governor Sanders signed these into law to improve student health and education. Walmart's in-house meteorologist helps manage checkout lines and logistics using advanced weather forecasting. A-State celebrates Black History Month, Arkansas announces a new Solicitor General, and funds become available for economically distressed communities. Also, a new documentary about Arkansas figures, and updates on local college basketball games.
00:30 New Laws in Arkansas Schools
02:25 Introduction to the Human Trafficking Hotline Bill
03:40 New Solicitor General of Arkansas
04:47 Walmart's Financial Outlook Amid Economic Uncertainty
05:18 Walmart's Weather Monitoring Efforts
06:06 Delta Regional Authority Funding Announcement
06:37 Upcoming Arkansas PBS Documentary
07:05 A-State's Living Legends Awards Ceremony
07:37 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Updates