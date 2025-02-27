© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Library Bill, China Restrictions, and Rare Bird Sighting

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, February 27th, 2025, include the passage of a bill modifying the requirements for Arkansas Regional Library directors, additional legislative steps to limit China's influence in the state, and the spotting of a rare bird. Other news covers the final approval of restrictions on canvassers' conduct and a failed effort to mandate fetal development videos in schools. Additionally, Arkansas is suing General Motors for alleged deceptive practices. Other stories include Jefferson County's budget impasse, a new heart failure device at NEA Baptist Hospital, and A-State's upcoming Communication Day event. Updates on local college basketball games are also included.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Library System Director Requirements Overhaul

02:07 New Restrictions on Canvassers

02:41 Legislation to Limit China's Influence in Arkansas

03:55 Arkansas Senate Approves Religious Rights Bill

05:14 Debate on Fetal Development Education

06:56 Arkansas Sues Major Car Manufacturer

07:33 Jefferson County Budget Crisis

07:56 Rare Bird Sighting in North Arkansas

08:15 New Heart Failure Device Implemented at NEA Baptist

08:49 Upcoming Communication Day at A-State

09:04 College Basketball Updates

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
