KASU News: Jonesboro Mayor pushes crime crackdown in State of the City
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, include Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver pushing for tougher crime measures in his State of the City address, Arkansas lawmakers advancing a nitrogen gas execution bill, and Governor Sarah Sanders proposing tax cuts and food donation protections. Also, Jonesboro sets a groundbreaking date for its long-awaited Sportsplex, and Arkansans can now access digital driver's licenses.
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Jonesboro Mayor Touts Public Safety, Infrastructure in State of the City
03:31 - Jonesboro's Sportsplex Groundbreaking Announcement
05:02 - Governor Sanders’ New Legislation on Taxes and Food Regulations
05:43 - Arkansas Prison Funding Controversy
06:14 - Nitrogen Gas Execution Bill Debate
07:37 - Arkansas House Judiciary Committee Advances Human Trafficking Bills
08:14 - Introducing Arkansas Mobile ID
08:47 - New State Symbol: The Mallard Duck