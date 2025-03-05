KASU News: Jonesboro Mayor pushes crime crackdown in State of the City

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, include Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver pushing for tougher crime measures in his State of the City address, Arkansas lawmakers advancing a nitrogen gas execution bill, and Governor Sarah Sanders proposing tax cuts and food donation protections. Also, Jonesboro sets a groundbreaking date for its long-awaited Sportsplex, and Arkansans can now access digital driver's licenses.

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - Jonesboro Mayor Touts Public Safety, Infrastructure in State of the City

03:31 - Jonesboro's Sportsplex Groundbreaking Announcement

05:02 - Governor Sanders’ New Legislation on Taxes and Food Regulations

05:43 - Arkansas Prison Funding Controversy

06:14 - Nitrogen Gas Execution Bill Debate

07:37 - Arkansas House Judiciary Committee Advances Human Trafficking Bills

08:14 - Introducing Arkansas Mobile ID

08:47 - New State Symbol: The Mallard Duck