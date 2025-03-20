© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas tornado count rises to 15 as recovery efforts continue

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, March 20, 2025, include updates on Arkansas' recovery from last week's tornado outbreak, widespread wildfires across the state, new laws signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and a bill aiming to make ballot titles easier to understand. Plus, lawmakers reject a harassment bill, the Social Security Administration tightens identity proofing, and a preview of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Tornado Outbreak in Arkansas
01:10 Paragould Tornado Aftermath and City Response
02:18 Wildfires Ravage Arkansas
03:58 Arkansas Higher Education and Execution Laws
05:04 State Oversight on Disability Rights Arkansas
07:10 Legislative Updates on Direct Democracy
07:37 Arkansas Lawmakers Reject Harassment Bill
08:33 Social Security Administration Tightens Identity Proofing
09:09 Arkansas Razorbacks in NCAA Tournament

2025 Season 2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
