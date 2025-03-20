KASU News: Arkansas tornado count rises to 15 as recovery efforts continue
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, March 20, 2025, include updates on Arkansas' recovery from last week's tornado outbreak, widespread wildfires across the state, new laws signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and a bill aiming to make ballot titles easier to understand. Plus, lawmakers reject a harassment bill, the Social Security Administration tightens identity proofing, and a preview of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Tornado Outbreak in Arkansas
01:10 Paragould Tornado Aftermath and City Response
02:18 Wildfires Ravage Arkansas
03:58 Arkansas Higher Education and Execution Laws
05:04 State Oversight on Disability Rights Arkansas
07:10 Legislative Updates on Direct Democracy
07:37 Arkansas Lawmakers Reject Harassment Bill
08:33 Social Security Administration Tightens Identity Proofing
09:09 Arkansas Razorbacks in NCAA Tournament