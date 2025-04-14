© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas considers eliminating state grocery tax

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a new proposal to eliminate Arkansas’s grocery sales tax, potential funding boosts for public schools, and concerns over federal budget cuts threatening Arkansas libraries. Plus, a look at the state’s efforts to attract film productions, a major retail crime bust, and recaps from the Grizzlies and Cardinals games.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Senate committee advances bill to eliminate Arkansas grocery tax
01:19 Arkansas lawmakers move to increase per-student school funding
02:22 Education officials propose new school ranking formula
02:59 Federal budget cuts may force Arkansas libraries to close
04:50 Filmmaker Jeff Nichols urges state to invest in production incentives
06:26 Arkansas couple charged in $2 million organized retail crime case
07:24 Grizzlies crush Mavericks in regular season finale
07:43 Cardinals shut out Phillies behind stellar pitching from Matthew Liberatore

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
