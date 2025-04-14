KASU News: Arkansas considers eliminating state grocery tax

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a new proposal to eliminate Arkansas’s grocery sales tax, potential funding boosts for public schools, and concerns over federal budget cuts threatening Arkansas libraries. Plus, a look at the state’s efforts to attract film productions, a major retail crime bust, and recaps from the Grizzlies and Cardinals games.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Senate committee advances bill to eliminate Arkansas grocery tax

01:19 Arkansas lawmakers move to increase per-student school funding

02:22 Education officials propose new school ranking formula

02:59 Federal budget cuts may force Arkansas libraries to close

04:50 Filmmaker Jeff Nichols urges state to invest in production incentives

06:26 Arkansas couple charged in $2 million organized retail crime case

07:24 Grizzlies crush Mavericks in regular season finale

07:43 Cardinals shut out Phillies behind stellar pitching from Matthew Liberatore