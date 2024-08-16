The Arkansas Newswrap: Gaza Medical Mission, Newport Solar Plant, and Bentonville Tourism
In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap: an emotional recount of a Central Arkansas physician’s experience volunteering in a Gaza hospital amidst the ongoing conflict. The show also highlights the launch of the Newport Solar plant, providing renewable energy to GM automotive plants, and its impact on the local community. Additionally, the team covers Bentonville's upcoming restaurant week and the rising influence of tourism on the local dining scene. Other updates include the latest legal proceedings on the Arkansas abortion amendment and various regional events.
01:10 Medical Mission in Gaza: A Doctor's Harrowing Experience
11:11 Renewable Energy Milestone in Northeast Arkansas
15:24 Bentonville Restaurant Week and Tourism Insights
20:11 Odds & Ends: Local News Highlights and Upcoming Events