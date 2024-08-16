© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap: Gaza Medical Mission, Newport Solar Plant, and Bentonville Tourism

By Matthew Moore,
Brandon TaborDaniel Breen
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap: an emotional recount of a Central Arkansas physician’s experience volunteering in a Gaza hospital amidst the ongoing conflict. The show also highlights the launch of the Newport Solar plant, providing renewable energy to GM automotive plants, and its impact on the local community. Additionally, the team covers Bentonville's upcoming restaurant week and the rising influence of tourism on the local dining scene. Other updates include the latest legal proceedings on the Arkansas abortion amendment and various regional events.

01:10 Medical Mission in Gaza: A Doctor's Harrowing Experience

11:11 Renewable Energy Milestone in Northeast Arkansas

15:24 Bentonville Restaurant Week and Tourism Insights

20:11 Odds & Ends: Local News Highlights and Upcoming Events

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
