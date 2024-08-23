The Arkansas Newswrap: Abortion Rights, School Superintendent Termination, and Arkansas' First LEGO Store

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify a proposed amendment to legalize abortion, detail the termination of Blytheville School District's superintendent amid financial scrutiny, and celebrate the opening of Arkansas' first LEGO store in Rogers. Additional updates include the ongoing lawsuit over the Arkansas LEARNS Act, the 'I Voted' sticker design contest in Washington County, and a new data center manufacturing facility in Pocahontas.

01:10 Arkansas Abortion Amendment Controversy

06:42 Blytheville School Superintendent Termination

13:27 Arkansas' First LEGO Store Grand Opening

19:35 Odds and Ends: Education Lawsuit and Economic Opportunities

