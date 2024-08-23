© 2024 KASU
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Abortion Rights, School Superintendent Termination, and Arkansas' First LEGO Store

By Brandon Tabor,
Daniel BreenMatthew Moore
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify a proposed amendment to legalize abortion, detail the termination of Blytheville School District's superintendent amid financial scrutiny, and celebrate the opening of Arkansas' first LEGO store in Rogers. Additional updates include the ongoing lawsuit over the Arkansas LEARNS Act, the 'I Voted' sticker design contest in Washington County, and a new data center manufacturing facility in Pocahontas.

01:10 Arkansas Abortion Amendment Controversy

06:42 Blytheville School Superintendent Termination

13:27 Arkansas' First LEGO Store Grand Opening

19:35 Odds and Ends: Education Lawsuit and Economic Opportunities

The Arkansas Newswrap
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
