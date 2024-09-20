The Arkansas Newswrap: Congressional Shifts, Family Dollar Lawsuit, and Beatles Festival

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, the longstanding Republican dominance in Arkansas's 3rd Congressional District may be waning as candidates discuss policy and personal stories, including an interview with Democratic candidate Kaitlyn Draper. The episode also covers the ongoing lawsuit against Family Dollar over a rat infestation at their West Memphis distribution center, and the Beatles at the Ridge Festival in Walnut Ridge, celebrating the town's unexpected connection to the iconic band. Additional updates include decisions from USPS on local processing centers and a legal case involving a Jonesboro attorney.

01:10 The Political Landscape of Arkansas's 3rd Congressional District

10:48 The Beatles at the Ridge Festival

16:04 Family Dollar's Rat Infestation Lawsuit

20:29 Odds and Ends: Local News Updates