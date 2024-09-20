© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Congressional Shifts, Family Dollar Lawsuit, and Beatles Festival

By Brandon Tabor,
Matthew MooreDaniel Breen
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, the longstanding Republican dominance in Arkansas's 3rd Congressional District may be waning as candidates discuss policy and personal stories, including an interview with Democratic candidate Kaitlyn Draper. The episode also covers the ongoing lawsuit against Family Dollar over a rat infestation at their West Memphis distribution center, and the Beatles at the Ridge Festival in Walnut Ridge, celebrating the town's unexpected connection to the iconic band. Additional updates include decisions from USPS on local processing centers and a legal case involving a Jonesboro attorney.

01:10 The Political Landscape of Arkansas's 3rd Congressional District

10:48 The Beatles at the Ridge Festival

16:04 Family Dollar's Rat Infestation Lawsuit

20:29 Odds and Ends: Local News Updates

The Arkansas Newswrap
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen