The Arkansas Newswrap: Legislative Preview, Latina Milestone, and Jonesboro Demolition

Published November 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we dive into the bills proposed ahead of the 2025 Arkansas legislative session, from raw milk sales to abortion laws. We introduce Diana Gonzalez Worthen, Arkansas's first Latina state representative, who shares her journey and vision for her district. Additionally, the episode covers the impending demolition of the long-abandoned Citizens Bank building in Jonesboro, detailing the legal hurdles and community impact. Other segments include discussions on maternal health, education reforms, and redistricting proposals.

00:09 Arkansas Legislative Session Preview

08:24 Interview with Representative Elect Diana Gonzalez Worthen

17:00 Condemnation of the Citizens Bank Building

