The Arkansas Newswrap: Solitary Confinement Report, Composting Revival, and Jonesboro Landmark

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we explore a new report on solitary confinement in Arkansas prisons, revealing its severe mental health impacts and high suicide rates. We also discuss Fayetteville's initiative to rejuvenate composting through a new curbside food waste collection program. Additionally, the long-lost elbow tree landmark in Jonesboro's Craighead Forest Park makes a return, celebrated by the local community. Our final segment covers the contentious plan to build a new prison in Charleston, Franklin County, and highlights the final production of 'A Christmas Carol' at Theater Squared in Fayetteville.

01:10 Solitary Confinement in Arkansas Prisons

10:12 Fayetteville's New Composting Initiative

15:57 The Return of Jonesboro's Elbow Tree

21:10 Odds and Ends: Central Arkansas Updates