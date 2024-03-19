KASU News: Arkansas Broadband Improvements and More

Arkansas is set to improve its broadband infrastructure with a focus on accurately mapping areas lacking high-speed internet, utilizing over a billion dollars in federal funds through the BEAD program.

In educational news, Arkansas's education service cooperatives may face a $4 million budget cut in 2025, impacting services like special education and professional development. Meanwhile, the state has approved $7 million in tornado recovery funds for the city of Wynne, and the Jonesboro City Council will consider an alcohol permit for Brasas Mexican Grill.

The ASU System has received a clean annual audit, indicating financial strength. Additionally, the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center introduces a new Alzheimer's treatment, crafting retailer JOANN files for bankruptcy but aims to keep stores open, and Tennessee advances a proposal requiring law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Lastly, KASU's Bluegrass Monday concert features Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, and the Little Rock Zoo welcomes twin blue-eyed black lemurs, contributing to species genetic diversity.

On this episode:

00:30 Expanding High-Speed Internet in Arkansas

01:33 Budget Cuts for Education Service Cooperatives in Arkansas

02:14 Arkansas City Receives Tornado Recovery Funds

02:51 Jonesboro City Council Debates Alcohol Permit

03:36 Financial Health of the ASU System and Henderson State University

05:00 Innovative Alzheimer's Treatment Introduced at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center

05:42 JOANN's Bankruptcy and Future Plans

06:24 Tennessee Proposes Increased Cooperation with Federal Immigration Authorities

07:02 Bluegrass Monday Concert Announcement

07:41 New Additions to the Little Rock Zoo

08:07 Sacramento Kings Triumph in Overtime

