© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Tornado Recovery & Anticipated Legislative Session

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the recovery efforts following a deadly tornado outbreak in northwest Arkansas, which resulted in eight fatalities. Updates include FEMA's swift response and federal disaster loan offerings by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Additionally, Senate and House leaders outline plans for a special session focusing on income tax rate cuts and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission budget. The U.S. economy's slower-than-expected growth and its impacts on Arkansas are discussed.

The segment also reports on former President Donald Trump's recent conviction, reactions from Republican officials, and a significant rule change to Title IX regarding transgender students.

In local updates, the closure of a major thoroughfare in Jonesboro is announced. Coverage of Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro and Little Rock highlights community events, the symbolic significance of the Juneteenth flag, and ongoing exhibits at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

00:30 Tornado Devastation in Northwest Arkansas

01:44 Introduction to Proposed Income Tax Cuts

02:39 Economic Overview: U.S. and Arkansas

03:23 Political Repercussions: Trump's Legal Battle

04:20 College Baseball Upset: Arkansas Eliminated

05:17 Transgender Rights and Title IX Controversy

05:56 Missouri House Speaker Lawsuit

06:21 Bridge Replacement on Stadium Boulevard

06:51 Juneteenth Celebration in Jonesboro

07:41 Juneteenth Celebration in Little Rock

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor