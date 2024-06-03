KASU News: Arkansas Tornado Recovery & Anticipated Legislative Session

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the recovery efforts following a deadly tornado outbreak in northwest Arkansas, which resulted in eight fatalities. Updates include FEMA's swift response and federal disaster loan offerings by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Additionally, Senate and House leaders outline plans for a special session focusing on income tax rate cuts and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission budget. The U.S. economy's slower-than-expected growth and its impacts on Arkansas are discussed.

The segment also reports on former President Donald Trump's recent conviction, reactions from Republican officials, and a significant rule change to Title IX regarding transgender students.

In local updates, the closure of a major thoroughfare in Jonesboro is announced. Coverage of Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro and Little Rock highlights community events, the symbolic significance of the Juneteenth flag, and ongoing exhibits at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

