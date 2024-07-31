KASU News: Arkansas Election Filings, Local Legal Rulings, and Generous Donations
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, include the start of the filing period for mayoral and city council positions in Arkansas, a significant legal decision regarding church property in Jonesboro, and a multi-million dollar donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital by a local couple. Other top stories cover a defamation lawsuit involving a state lawmaker, a proposed sales tax increase in Little Rock, a canine officer injury during a police altercation, a scam alert in Blytheville, the safe recovery of two missing teens, a police shooting in Northwest Arkansas, charges against a former North Little Rock police officer, and a major EPA grant for green energy initiatives.
00:30 Municipal Election Filing Begins
01:09 Defamation Lawsuit Involving Arkansas Lawmaker
01:47 Little Rock Sales Tax Proposal
02:48 Legal Battle Over Jonesboro Church Property
03:30 Jonesboro Traffic Stop Incident
04:50 Blytheville Police Warn of Jury Duty Scam
05:22 Amber Alerts Resolved
06:13 Officer-Involved Shooting on I-49 in Rogers
07:06 Former Officer Faces Criminal Charges
07:28 Arkansas Green Energy Boost
08:53 Generous Donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital