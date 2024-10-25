KASU News: Key Updates on Issue 2, Race Education Lawsuit, Early Voting, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover critical last-minute campaigns for and against Issue 2, which involves the casino licensing process in Arkansas. Pope County Judge Ben Cross and Hans Stieritz provide contrasting views on the initiative.

There's also a significant court hearing regarding Arkansas's Learns Act, which impacts the teaching of critical race theory. Early voting turnout in Arkansas is highlighted with insights from Pulaski County Clerk's office, and a report on Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordering flags to half-staff in memory of Thelma Mothershed-Wair of the Little Rock Nine.

Additionally, updates on the proposed demolition of the Old Citizens Bank building in Jonesboro and Walmart's $123 million settlement over opioid lawsuits are provided. Health officials confirm no human-to-human bird flu spread in Missouri following a unique infection case. Tune in to KASU for detailed coverage on these stories and more.

00:30 Issue 2: The Casino License Debate

02:18 Court Hearing on Race Education in Arkansas

03:25 Early Voting Begins in Arkansas

05:05 Honoring Thelma Mothershed-Wair

05:42 Break

06:22 Demolition Plans for Old Citizens Bank Building

07:10 Walmart's Opioid Settlement Announcement

07:37 Legal Battles Over False Accusations: Kansas City Chiefs Rally Incident

08:18 Health Officials Address Bird Flu Concerns

